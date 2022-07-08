

Los Angeles voters to decide if private businesses will be forced to house the homeless, despite safety concerns | 7 Aug 2022 | Los Angeles voters will cast their ballot on a proposal that could force private businesses - hotels - to house the homeless, a policy that has many hotel owners concerned about how it will impact public safety. President of the Northeast Los Angeles Hotel Owners Association Ray Patel joined Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday to discuss why the policy is not a long-term solution and his worry if the policy is adopted. "This is not a solution, it's just a temporary fix," Patel said. "And during Project Roomkey, a great example, they housed the unhoused in the hotels -- but the government never provided an end solution. They never provided transitional services to permanent housing; and simply issuing hotel vouchers impacting our hotels and our marketability of those rooms to the pain tourist, corporate travelers and locals is not a solution now."