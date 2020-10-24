Truer words never spoken: Lou Dobbs goes after Lindsey Graham: 'I don't know why anyone' would vote for him | 24 Oct 2020 | Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Friday went after Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), asking why anyone would vote for the Republican lawmaker [deep state dirt-bag] just weeks before his hotly contested election. Dobbs lashed out at the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman for "not subpoenaing the left-wing heads of the censorships Twitter and Facebook until after the election." "I don’t know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham. It's just outrageous," Dobbs said. "This is the guy who keeps saying, 'Stay tuned.' He said he would get to the bottom of Obamagate with the Judiciary Committee, which has been a year and a half, actually longer, of absolute inert response to these pressing issues of our day." ..."Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn," Dobbs pressed. "He has betrayed the American people and his oath of office. He's done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate except to tell everyone, 'Stay tuned,' time and time again. Stay tuned. Senator Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina."