Loud boom rocks Pittsburgh; possible meteor explosion | 1 Jan 2022 | A loud boom that shook the South Hills and other parts of the region on Saturday morning -- described by residents across Allegheny County as strong enough to rattle their houses -- might have been a "meteor explosion," the National Weather Service's Pittsburgh office said. In a post to Twitter, the service shared modeling data indicating a "flash that was not associated with lightning." "No confirmation, but this is the most likely explanation at this time," they wrote of the possibility of a meteor explosion.