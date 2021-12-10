Loudoun County father who was dragged out of woke school board meeting reveals his daughter was 'raped' in the girls' bathroom by a 'skirt-wearing' male student who was arrested for assaulting a second girl months later - but staff did nothing --Scott Smith, a 48-year-old plumber from Virginia, was arrested on June 22 --He had been protesting at a Loudoun County School Board meeting --Smith was dragged out of the room before he could share his point - he says his daughter was sexually assaulted on May 28 by a boy in the girls' bathroom --On June 22, Loudoun County school staff said they'd never had a report of of a sexual assault in a trans bathroom --Smith says they were lying, and that he 'exploded with rage' | 12 Oct 2021 | A Virginia father who went viral after being dragged out of a Loudoun County school board meeting and arrested for protesting its proposed transgender policies has now revealed he was trying to tell the room that his daughter had been raped by a boy at school in the girls' bathroom. Scott Smith was photographed on June 22 being dragged out of the heated meeting with his torso exposed in Leesburg, Virginia. The 48-year-old plumber was ridiculed on social media afterwards and was painted by the left to be a deranged, right-wing bigot. But in an interview with The Daily Wire that was published on Monday, he explains that he was trying to stick up for his daughter, who was attacked at Stone Bridge High School on May 28 by a boy 'wearing in a skirt.' Smith says the boy took advantage of the school's trans policies to get into the girls' bathrooms and assault her. Two months after the incident, the boy - who has not been named because he is a juvenile - was arrested for forced sodomy. And in October, he was arrested again on different charges for allegedly assaulting a different girl, at a different school.