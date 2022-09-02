Loudoun County parents and children serve affidavits to school board calling for them to end mask mandate | 8 Feb 2022 | Children served affidavits to school board members in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Tuesday evening urging them to end school mask mandates. Parents and children at a school board meeting in Loudoun County, Virginia, served affidavits to board officials on Tuesday evening, calling on them to cease and desist the school district's mask mandate for students and staff. Megan Rafalski, a parent of a student in Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS), said that 65 parents and concerned citizens signed the affidavits. "We're parents who want to be parents and look after our children," Rafalski told Fox News Digital. "We've tried to talk to them, they will not listen, so it's essentially a list of demands, a list of grievances." Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order banning mask mandates in schools on Jan. 15, his first day in office.