Louie Gohmert is COVID-19-free, and he credits hydroxychloroquine | 15 Aug 2020 | Rep. Louie Gohmert has recovered from the coronavirus and plans to donate plasma in the coming days, he told the Washington Examiner. "I'm feeling really well, really great, actually," the Texas Republican said. Gohmert tested positive for the coronavirus on July 29 after taking a test at the White House ahead of a planned trip with President Trump. Gohmert drove to Texas to self-quarantine and suffered several days of mild symptoms, including fatigue, but is now free of the virus, he said. Gohmert, who turns 67 next week, told the Washington Examiner he believes his recovery was aided by the use of vitamin supplements and hydroxychloroquine, the drug touted by Trump and some medical doctors that is not endorsed by the Food and Drug Administration for use in treating the coronavirus.