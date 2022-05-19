Louisiana Governor Reverses 'Insane Mandate' Requiring COVID Vaccines for Students | 19 May 2022 | Children and students attending daycare, K-12 programs and college in Louisiana, at least for now, will not be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday. The announcement reversed an earlier decision by the governor’s administration and the Louisiana Health Department (LHD) requiring students to be fully vaccinated beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Edwards said he based the decision on the fact that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not fully approved the vaccines for people under age 16.