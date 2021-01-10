Louisiana health system to charge employees with unvaccinated spouses, partners a monthly premium of $200 to remain insured | 1 Oct 2021 | Louisiana's largest health system is ratcheting up pressure to get vaccinated [aka take the experimental mRNA jab] against Covid-19. Ochsner Health told employees it will charge them a monthly premium of $200 if a spouse or domestic partner covered under an Ochsner health plan is not vaccinated, The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports. Ochsner has said all employees must be vaccinated by October 29 to keep their jobs.