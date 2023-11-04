Louisville police say 5 dead after suspect linked to Old National Bank location opens fire in Kentucky --Gunman in Louisville attack has died after engaging in 'shootout' with police | 10 April 2023 | Authorities in Louisville, Kentucky identified the suspect deceased gunman accused of killing five people inside a building that houses an Old National Bank location as Connor Sturgeon, a former employee. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. and officers that responded within minutes encountered the suspect, who was still firing shots, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel. Sturgeon, 25, who live-streamed the deadly event, was armed with a rifle and killed by police, she said. Authorities initially said Sturgeon was 23-years-old before disclosing his correct age. Deana Eckert, 57, was later identified as a deceased victim Monday evening.