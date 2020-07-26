Louisville protests descend into chaos when armed protester accidentally shoots members of his group, injuring 3 | 25 July 2020 |Gunshots erupted during a planned protest in Louisville, Ky. Saturday and three members of the heavily armed militia group, the "Not F---ing Around Coalition" (NFAC), were injured by shots fired from one of their own member's guns, police told Fox News. The shooting took place near Baxter Square Park around 1 p.m. and all of the victims were transported to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) told Fox News. Protesters ducked behind cars and scattered to flee the area, a reporter from WHAS11 wrote on Twitter.