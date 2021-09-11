Lowell parents threatened with arrest, child custody loss during mask dispute --"Option C: you leave, but leave your child here, we contact DCF, possibly placing her in state custody for abandonment." | 8 Nov 2021 | (Lowell, VT) Two Lowell Graded School parents demanding their second-grade daughter be taught in the classroom without a mask were warned by a state trooper Thursday, Nov. 4 to take her home or risk arrest for trespass or loss of custody of their child. The live Facebook video was recorded by the girl's father, Andre "Mike" Desautels. In March, a Vermont judge sided with Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan and ordered Desautels to require his employees to wear masks. As the video opens, Desautels explains he and wife Amy have a note from a doctor exempting his daughter from wearing a mask. However, the parents have been told that a doctor's note isn't enough and that the school needs to see a formal medical diagnosis in order to develop a 504 plan.