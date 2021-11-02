Lying on arrival could mean 10 years in prison in England --Anyone arriving in England and found to have lied about a recent visit to a COVID-19 hot spot faces up to 10 years in prison under new tough border policies | 09 Feb 2021 | Anyone arriving in England and found to have lied about a recent visit to a country on the British government's travel ban list faces up to 10 years in prison under new tough coronavirus border policies announced Tuesday. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that from Monday, residents of the U.K. and Ireland arriving in England from the places on the government's "red list" will have to purchase a "quarantine package" that costs 1,750 pounds ($2,400) per person and covers accommodation, virus testing and other items. Individuals not abiding by the rules, including those arriving from a red list country without a hotel booked, also could be subject to a series of fines, he said.