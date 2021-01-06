Macron and Merkel demand explanations over US-Denmark spy claim | 1 June 2021 | French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel demanded explanations from the United States and Denmark on Monday following reports that Danish intelligence services helped Washington to spy on European politicians. "This is not acceptable between allies, even less so between European allies and partners," Macron said at a Franco-German Council of Ministers. Merkel said she agreed with her French counterpart's remarks. Danish public broadcaster Danmarks Radio (DR) says that between 2012 and 2014 the Danish Defence Intelligence Service aided the US National Security Agency (NSA) to steal data via underwater internet cables.