Macron approves NATO enlargement | 13 Aug 2022 | French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday signed the official documents approving the applications of Finland and Sweden to become NATO members. While Macron once called the US-led military bloc "brain dead," he has switched tack since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. France's parliament approved the enlargement proposal earlier this month, after the two Nordic nations applied to join the alliance in May. By petitioning the Western bloc for membership, both renounced their prior non-alignment, with Finland officially having been neutral since shortly after World War II and Sweden since the early 19th century.