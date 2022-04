Macron projected to win France's presidential election --Incumbent Macron projected to stay in office | 24 April 2022 | French President [World Economic Forum totalitarian] Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, according to French polling projections. Macron faced off against right-wing rival Marine Le Pen, who conceded soon after projections were released. Polling agency Ipsos shows Macron won 58.2% of the vote to Le Pen's 41.8% of the vote.