Macron Sparks Backlash After Commenting He Wants to Bully Unvaccinated 'Until the End' | 5 Jan 2022 | French President [and World Economic Forum scum-bag] Emmanuel Macron has drawn condemnation from political opponents after he made a controversial statement this week, saying he is determined to make the lives of French citizens who refuse to get vaccinated against the CCP virus miserable. "I'm not for pissing off the French...Now the unvaccinated, I really want to piss them off. And so, we're going to keep doing it, until the end. This is the strategy," Macron said during an interview with Le Parisien on Tuesday. Macron went on to say that he "won't send [unvaccinated people] to prison," but he will make their lives more complicated and encourage people not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the shot by "limiting as much as possible their access to activities in social life." "So we need to tell them--from Jan. 15, you will no longer be able to go to the restaurant. You will no longer be able to go for a coffee, you will no longer be able to go to the theatre. You will no longer be able to go to the cinema." A parliamentary debate proposing a new set of coronavirus rules for unvaccinated people was suspended on Wednesday as opposition lawmakers accused Macron of using divisive language, urging the president to explain himself.