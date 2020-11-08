Madness in Melbourne --1984 dystopian language: billboards everywhere saying 'Staying apart keeps us together.' Have they gone mad? | 04 Aug 2020 |

Can't go more than 3 miles from your home.

Weddings are illegal.

No gatherings of any size.

Army is on the streets fining/arresting people.

"Since March 21, a total of 193,740 spot checks have been conducted by police across Victoria."

...Now there are big worries in Melbourne. The Premier has imposed a vicious police state without precedent in this country's history. His name is Dan Andrews (a sweet-sounding name that masks the tyrant he has become), and he tweets out pictures of empty streets to brag about what he has achieved in the name of suppressing a virus... This is lockdown ideology at work. It is tyranny without limit, at the expense of all human dignity, decency, and rights. The politicians make a desert and call it health. And yet, meanwhile, in Australia since March, there have been six times as many deaths from suicide than from Covid-19. Like everywhere else on the planet, Melbourne will have to reach herd immunity from C-19 at some point. Those who deny that are risking not only liberty and health but civilization itself. Perhaps the other states in Australia will observe the destruction in Victoria and learn to take another path when the virus first arrives in their territory, as it surely will. Lockdowns are not science; they are brutality.