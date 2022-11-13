Maggie Hassan Wins 1,100 Votes From Town With Population Under 700 | 13 Nov 2022 | Maggie Hassan had an amazing night on Tuesday. The unpopular Democratic senator routed her Republican opponent. She had such a good night that she won 1,100 votes in a community with a population under 700. Granite Glok reported: We've got something for you if you're looking for irregularities in your local elections. Columbia, New Hampshire. It's way up north. A tiny little town that, according to the 2020 US Census, had 695 residents. But according to the Secretary of State, Maggie Hassan received 1,106 votes from the same town. Don Bolduc had 193 votes. The State Website reports Columbia, NH, had 735 residents in 2019. Wikipedia cites a decline based on the 2020 census to 695. Local officials are now calling this a "glitch" and they corrected it locally. But the number is still being reported in the totals.