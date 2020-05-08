Mail-in voting update: Due to massive postal failures, New York will count many mailed-in ballots even if they're not postmarked by the deadline, or postmarked at all --Six weeks after the primary, no result | 04 Aug 2020 | A federal judge ruled Monday that approximately 1,000 absentee ballots that were not postmarked by the deadline -- if they were even postmarked at all -- must be counted in a New York congressional primary that still hasn't been decided after six weeks, according to The New York Times. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y) appears to have beaten challenger Suraj Patel in the Democratic primary for New York's 12th congressional district, but her current margin over Patel is only 3,700 votes, and there are more than 12,000 disputed ballots. Judge Analisa Torres of Federal District Court in Manhattan ruled that 1,000 of the disputed ballots must be counted after failures by the postal service have undermined the election and delayed a final result by nearly two months.