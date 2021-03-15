Major European Nations Suspend Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Over Reports of Dangerous Blood Clots --Germany, France, Italy and Spain have become the latest countries to suspend use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine | 15 March 2021 | Germany, France, Italy and Spain became the latest countries Monday to suspend use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients. The company and European regulators have said there is no evidence [?] the shot is to blame. In the coming weeks, AstraZeneca is expected to apply for U.S. authorization of its vaccine... AstraZeneca reported 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis, or a type of clot that often develops in the legs, and 22 instances of pulmonary embolisms, or clots in the lungs.