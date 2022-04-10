Major Medical Organizations Demand DOJ Prosecute People Who Share 'Misleading' Information Online | 3 Oct 2022 | The American Medical Association (AMA) sent Attorney General Merrick Garland a letter Monday calling on him to "investigate the organizations, individuals, and entities coordinating, provoking, and carrying out bomb threats and threats of personal violence against children's hospitals and physicians across the U.S." "The attacks are rooted in an intentional campaign of disinformation, where a few high-profile users on social media share false and misleading information targeting individual physicians and hospitals, resulting in a rapid escalation of threats, harassment, and disruption of care [sic - mutilations] across multiple jurisdictions," the AMA, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association (CHA) said in the letter... The AMA, AAP and CHA also called on TikTok, Twitter and Meta to use "safety and hateful conduct policies" to prevent "coordinated campaigns of disinformation."