Major Scientific Publisher Retracts More Than 500 Papers --The papers have all been published since August 2020. | 3 Oct 2022 | One of the world's largest open-access journal publishers is retracting more than 500 papers, based on the discovery of unethical actions. London-based Hindawi, which publishes more than 200 peer-reviewed journals across multiple disciplines, stated that its research team identified in June "irregularities" in the peer review process in some of the journals. "...Following thorough investigation, we identified that these irregularities in the peer review process were the result of suspicious and unethical activities. Since identifying this unethical activity and breach of our processes, we began proactively adding further checks and improving our processes and continue to do so," Liz Ferguson, a senior vice president for John Wiley & Sons, Hindawi's U.S.-based parent company, said in a Sept. 28 statement. As a result of the investigation, 511 papers will be retracted.