Major US airlines suspend flying over Russian airspace | 2 March 2022 | Major U.S. airlines have temporarily suspended flying over Russian airspace as the invasion of Ukraine continues. Although U.S. airlines like United, American and Delta don't fly directly to Russia, some flights pass through Russian airspace in order to get to places such as India or Seoul. In an internal note shared with FOX Business, American Airlines said it ceased flying over Ukrainian and Russian airspace for any international flying and as a result, re-routed its flight between Delhi, India, and New York "out of an abundance caution." Its last flight over Russian airspace was on Feb. 23, the carrier said.