Majority of COVID Hospital Deaths Were Due to Untreated Bacterial Pneumonia By James Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D. | 17 May 2023 | Hospital protocolists sticking to the strict hand-me-down highly profitable "COVID protocol" may have doomed a majority of admitted COVID-19 patients to death due to a perfect storm of institutional failure. I first warned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early 2020 that because the commercial kits did not use internal negative controls there would be arbitrarily high COVID-19 false positive rates due to the abuse of non-quantitative PCR... Knowing that people who were symptomatic for respiratory infections would be among the most tested population and that Dr. Anthony Fauci's medical approach to COVID-19 was to tell people to go home and get as sick as possible, it was readily clear that people would be dying due to lack of treatment for treatable conditions, like bacterial pneumonia and fungal infections in the lung. Now a study from the National Institutes of Health-funded researchers in Chicago has found that unresolved respiratory infections -- not necessarily those involved in SARS-CoV-2 -- were present in people who failed to "respond" to mechanical ventilation.