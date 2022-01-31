'Makes No Sense': Canadian Premier Vows to End Proof of Vaccine Policy as Truckers Protest in Ottawa | 30 Jan 2022 | A Canadian premier said Saturday the proof of vaccine requirement makes no sense and he will end it in the "not-too-distant future" in his province. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said in a statement that being vaccinated doesn’t prevent one from getting the virus and the vaccine mandate "makes no sense." "I am fully vaccinated with my booster shot. This did not prevent me from recently contracting COVID-19, but I believe it did keep me from becoming sick," he said in a statement. "That said, because vaccination is not reducing transmission, the current federal border policy for truckers makes no sense. An unvaccinated trucker does not pose any greater risk of transmission than a vaccinated trucker," he continued. Moe showed his appreciation to the truckers for keeping the country running during the pandemic and said the federal vaccine mandate for truckers poses a significant risk to Canada's economy and to the supply chain in Saskatchewan.