Man with AK-47 assault rifle arrested in Times Square subway station | 16 April 2021 | An Ohio teen was busted with an AK-47 assault rifle and a gas mask inside a Times Square subway station Friday afternoon, law enforcement sources said. The 18-year-old, whose identity was not immediately released, was taken into custody without incident at around 12:30 p.m. on the mezzanine level of the subway station off the A, C, and E line, the sources said. Sources say the teen was sitting down and charging his cell phone inside the station with the weapon out next to him in plain sight when a uniformed transit cop spotted him.