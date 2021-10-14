Man armed with bow and arrow kills five people in Norway attacks, police say | 13 Oct 2021 | A man armed with a bow and arrow killed five people and wounded two others in a series of attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said. A man armed with a bow and arrow killed five people and wounded two others in a series of attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said. "The man used a bow and arrow...for some of the attacks," police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters. The police were investigating whether other weapons had also been used, he said.