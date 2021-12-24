Man arrested for alleged kidnapping, sex with minor, Gascon's office recommended $0 bail - California police | 24 Dec 2021 | A 21-year-old homeless man was arrested in Los Angeles County this week on charges of kidnapping and having sex with a minor, according to police. Simon Lopez was arrested Monday afternoon in a residential neighborhood of Canoga Park, Glendale police said in a press release... Investigators learned that the male was seen physically assaulting the minor before fleeing the area in a vehicle. Investigators also learned that Lopez had been having a romantic relationship with a minor under the age of 15 and had a non-local warrant out for his arrest, according to police. He was charged with kidnapping, domestic violence, engaging in intercourse with a minor, and for his outstanding warrant. Glendale police said District Attorney George Gascón's office recommended that Lopez's bail be set at $0 because of the county's emergency "Zero-Dollar" bail order. [Be sure to visit Recall Gascon Now.]