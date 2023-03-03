Man arrested for blowing up PG&E transformers in San Jose, police say | 3 March 2023 | The San Jose Police Department is investigating after a suspect in possession of explosive material was arrested. He's now believed to be responsible for blowing up two PG&E transformers. SJPD says the investigation began with two separate incidents involving explosive devices between December and January. On Jan. 5, officers responded to the 6000 block of Snell Ave. on a report of a damaged transformer. A PG&E employee said an explosion occurred the night before around 2 a.m. The employee also said a similar incident happened on Dec. 8, 2022... The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old San Jose resident Peter Karasev. He's in custody for the possession of explosive materials.