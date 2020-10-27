Man arrested for willful, malicious burning of ballot box in Boston, police say | 26 Oct 2020 | A Boston man was arraigned Monday in connection with a fire that was set inside a ballot drop box in the city. Both the prosecution and defense agreed that Worldy Armand, 39, has mental health issues, but the judge Monday declined to send him for a mental health evaluation after Armand refused to speak with a psychologist in court... Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin contacted U.S. Attorney's Office after he was notified of the incident Sunday morning, and also called on the FBI to investigate the "deliberate attack." Galvin told NewsCenter 5 that it appears a sophisticated incendiary device was used to start the fire, as the damage to the interior plastic lining of the ballot drop box was severe.