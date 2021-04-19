Man charged with attacking undercover Asian NYPD cop released without bail | 19 April 2021 | The man charged with trying to shove an Asian undercover cop onto Queens subway tracks was cut loose without bail Sunday -- as the judge claimed: "My hands are tied." Suspect Ricardo Hernandez, 32 -- who faces three hate-crime charges in the attack on the unnamed cop on a Long Island City train platform around 5:30 p.m. Saturday -- has at least 12 prior arrests under his belt. At Hernandez's arraignment over the attempted push onto the tracks, Queens Supreme Court Justice Louis Nock said the state's bail-reform measures barred him from holding Hernandez in jail. "My hands are tied because under the new bail rules, I have absolutely no authority or power to set bail on this defendant for this alleged offense," the judge said.