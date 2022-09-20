Man Died From Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine - New Zealand Coroner | 20 Sept 2022 | The death of Rory Nairn, a New Zealand plumber, was caused by myocarditis stemming from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, a coroner confirmed. Nairn, 26, died on Nov. 17, 2021, just 12 days after receiving the first dose of the vaccine. Coroner Sue Johnson led an inquest into the cause of Nairn's death and publicly released the findings on Tuesday. "The cause of [Nairn's] death was myocarditis, due to vaccination with the ComirnatyTM Pfizer/BioN Tech COVID-19 vaccine," she said. Johnson used evidence based on expert findings by pathologist Noelyn Hung, who said the direct cause of Nairn's death was "acute myocarditis," according to NZ Herald.