Man fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him - witness | 4 Nov 2021 | The first victim fatally shot by Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly threatened to kill him before the wannabe police officer gunned him down, a witness testified in court Thursday. Ryan Balch, who was at the chaotic protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with Rittenhouse last year, told prosecutors they had a dustup with Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, after spotting him allegedly trying to light a fire. "Rosenbaum was right there in front of my face," Balch testified on the second day of Rittenhouse's homicide trial. "He said, 'If I catch you guys alone tonight, I'm gonna f--king kill you.'" "He threatened me and the defendant," Balch said. Balch, who was part of an armed militia at the August 2020 racial injustice demonstration, said he confronted Rosenbaum and asked him to stop setting the blaze before an argument broke out.