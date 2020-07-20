Man found dead possibly linked to shooting of Federal Judge Esther Salas's family | 20 July 2020 | A man found dead in New York's Catskills may have been behind the shooting of federal Judge Esther Salas's son and husband in New Jersey, police sources said Monday. The man was found on Monday in Rockland, New York, with apparently a self-inflicted gunshot wound, sources said. The man's name and identity were not immediately disclosed, but sources said that it's preliminarily believed he was an attorney who once argued a case in front of Salas. A package or envelope addressed to the jurist was found near the man's body, sources said.