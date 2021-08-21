Man gives up after threatening to set off multiple bombs on Capitol Hill | 19 Aug 20201 | A disturbed man parked what he claimed was a truck bomb on Capitol Hill and made livestreamed threats to Joe Biden -- ranting that "the South's coming" and that the deaths of Afghan people "are on your hands" -- before surrendering after a five-hour standoff Thursday. Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, NC, got out of his pickup truck and gave himself up shortly after cops used a robot to deliver a telephone that he refused to pick up, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said during a brief news conference around 2:30 p.m.