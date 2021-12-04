Man in hospital with COVID after being fully vaccinated | 12 April 2021 | A New Jersey man is in the hospital with COVID-19 -- just five weeks after being vaccinated. Francisco Cosme, 52, was ecstatic when he booked an appointment for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Javits Center on March 6. After Cosme was vaccinated, he continued to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines but he became "very confused and began doing things that were not normal," his daughter, Michelle Torres, told The Post. "April 1 was the very first day he started to have symptoms," Torres said. "He had a cough, fever, chills, everything."