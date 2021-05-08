Man reportedly suffers heart attack while cuffed for not wearing mask outside | 4 Aug 2021 | Distressing video shows an Australian man reportedly suffering a heart attack while being arrested for not wearing a mask as he exercised outdoors -- even though he told the cops he was exempt from the strict mandate due to medical reasons. The man and his partner were exercising at Brisbane Botanical Gardens on Monday when he was caught without the face covering, according to Sky News Australia. He told the officers that he suffers from heart problems and struggles to breathe so was exempt from the mandate. But the cops didn't believe the man had cardiac issues, according to the man's son Joseph Merlino, who posted the disturbing footage.