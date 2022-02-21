Man stabbed on NYC subway train in random attack | 20 Feb 2022 | A 31-year-old man was stabbed while riding a subway train through lower Manhattan on Sunday night, police and sources said. The victim was knifed twice in the arm by a male suspect during an unprovoked attack aboard a downtown 6 Train approaching the Canal Street station at about 6:10 p.m., according to police. The attacker stayed on the train as it headed to the next station. Police said the victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.