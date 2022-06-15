Manatee released to Cape Coral waters after remarkable 15-month recovery | 15 June 2022 | A manatee was released Wednesday morning at Horton Park in Cape Coral following a 15-month rehabilitation after being stranded and wedged in mangroves for days in Lee County last year. The manatee known as Bellissima was rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and taken to ZooTampa in critical condition. The manatee was reportedly emaciated after suffering severe wounds to its body. After a lengthy rehabilitation, Bellissima is healthy and now weighs 1,445 pounds.