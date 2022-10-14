Manchin popularity drops precipitously in West Virginia --The change in his approval rating could be rooted in his recent support for some of Joe Biden's policy agendas. | 23 Oct 2022 | Sen. Joe Manchin's approval rating dropped by double digits in his home state of West Virginia, which makes him one of the most unpopular senators, according to a recent Morning Consult poll. Only 42% of registered voters approve of Manchin and 51% disapprove after the senator lost a lot of support from Republicans and independents. In a poll during the first quarter of 2022, his approval rating was close to 60% and his disapproval rating was less than 40%. The change in his approval rating could be rooted in his recent support for some of President Joe Biden’s policy agendas.