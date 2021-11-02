'The Mandalorian' star booted from film studio after social media post | 10 Feb 2021 | The studio behind "The Mandalorian" says it's severed ties with star Gina Carano, following a series of "abhorrent" social media posts from the actress. "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," the production company said in a Wednesday night statement to ITK. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable." In an Instagram story post a day earlier, Carano, who played Cara Dune on the Disney Plus "Star Wars" spin-off, reportedly compared the current political climate to Nazi Germany. [The irony seems to have escaped the "corporate-Woke" morons at Lucasfilm: When Carano was fired, she had proven her point. --LRP]