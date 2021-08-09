Mandatory COVID Testing for Unvaccinated DoD Civilian Workers to Start This Fall | 8 Sept 2021 | The Pentagon will begin regular mandatory COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated civilian workers this fall, its next step in fighting the disease after requiring troops to get the shots, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said Wednesday. Hicks said the department is adding stricter monitoring of its massive workforce of about 700,000 civilians, and also is considering how to deal with contractors, after Joe Biden announced in July his intention to test all federal employees. Civilian employees will be required to provide an "attestation of testing," meaning they must supply proof of vaccination, or undergo testing to monitor for the disease.