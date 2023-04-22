Manhattan DA drops appeal after federal judge rules Jim Jordan can subpoena ex-prosecutor | 21 April 2023 | Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg dropped an appeal he filed after a federal judge ruled that an ex-prosecutor in his office can be subpoenaed by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Bragg dropped the appeal Friday, after the parties came to an agreement on a testimony from former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to the House Judiciary Committee. The agreement stipulates that a lawyer from Bragg's office will be present at the testimony who can make objections. U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil rejected Bragg's request Wednesday asking for a temporary restraining order and injunction after Jordan issued a subpoena to Pomerantz. Bragg immediately appealed the ruling Wednesday and wanted a stay of the ruling.