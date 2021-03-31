Man's skin 'peeled off' in rare reaction to Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine | 30 March 2021 | A Virginia man suffered a [allegedly] rare reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine that caused a painful rash to spread across his entire body and skin to peel off, doctors said. Richard Terrell, 74, of Goochland began suffering strange symptoms four days after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, news station WRIC reported. "I began to feel a little discomfort in my armpit and then a few days later I began to get an itchy rash, and then after that I began to swell and my skin turned red," Terrell told the outlet. But soon the rash covered his entire body, Terrell said. "It all just happened so fast. My skin peeled off," Terrell told the outlet.