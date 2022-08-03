'As many as 30 biological laboratories' established in Ukraine actively cooperating with U.S. military, Russian Defense Ministry says --The US has "covered" Ukraine with a network of biolaboratories linked to the Pentagon - Russian Defense Ministry | 7 March 2022 | The Ukrainian authorities have been urgently destroying pathogens studied at its laboratories linked to the US Department of Defense, the Russian military claimed on Monday, adding that such activities hint at the military purposes of these studies. As many as 30 biological laboratories have been established in Ukraine that are actively cooperating with the US military, the commander of the Russian radiological, chemical and biological defense force, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, said at a news briefing on Monday. The list of these laboratories' partners includes the Pentagon's Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) -- the largest biomedical research facility administered by the US military -- the general added. Many of these laboratories have been active since the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine and their emergence in the country has coincided with a spike in infectious diseases in the region, including German measles, diphtheria and tuberculosis, the Russian military said.