Many people fully vaccinated for covid are now going blind | 28 April 2022 | There is another concerning side effect occurring in the "fully vaccinated" for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) that is rarely mentioned: blindness. The latest data out of the United Kingdom suggests that a growing number of fully jabbed people are losing their eyesight. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Yellow Card system currently shows 163 cases of total blindness among people who got jabbed with the Pfizer-BioNTech needle, along with an additional six cases of central vision loss and four cases of sudden visual loss. Twenty-one people also reportedly now suffer from "blindness transient" specifically caused by the Pfizer injection.