Maricopa County accepted over 4,000 federal-only race ballots in 2020 without U.S. citizenship proof --A total of 14,298 residents were registered to only vote in the federal elections during the November 2020 general election. | 26 May 2023 | Arizona's Maricopa County accepted 4,484 federal-only ballots for the November 2020 presidential election that didn't require the voters who cast them to provide proof of U.S. citizenship, according to documents provided by the county. The request for the information was made by Tristan Manos, a Maricopa County Republican Committee precinct committeeman. The county provided information on how many ballots with only federal races on them were counted in the 2020 presidential election and the number of voters who are registered to receive federal-only ballots. According to the 2020 data provided by Maricopa County, 14,298 residents were registered to vote only in the federal elections during the November general election. A total of 8,114 federal-only ballots were cast in that election.