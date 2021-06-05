Maricopa County Admits to Withholding Routers Demanded in Senate Subpoena | 5 May 2021 | Maricopa County officials have not fully complied with the State Senate's election audit subpoenas, a decision made to avoid causing a "significant security risk" to data utilized by numerous law enforcement agencies, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said Monday. "We had previously believed that the risk would be eliminated by redacting the law enforcement data on the routers and not producing it. But we were informed that redaction did not eliminate the risk," Deputy County Attorney Joseph LaRue wrote in a letter to Senate Audit Liaison Ken Bennett... The letter from LaRue was prompted by Bennett's comments to KFYI's James T. Harris on Monday that Maricopa County officials are not in compliance with subpoenas signed by Senate President Karen Fann and Senate Judiciary Chair Warren Petersen. A judge ruled in February the legislative subpoenas are valid.