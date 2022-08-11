Maricopa County: Arizona judge denies GOP lawsuit to keep polls open in county after ballot 'hiccups' --GOP, Blake Masters and Kari Lake had sued to keep polls open for provisional ballots after issues earlier in the day | 8 Nov 2022 | An Arizona court ruled against a Republican-backed lawsuit to keep polls open for provisional ballots in Maricopa County after "hiccups" with some vote tabulators earlier in the day caused confusion at polling places. "The court does not have evidence there was a voter who was precluded the right to vote from what was presented," the judge said minutes before polls closed Tuesday. "From what I've seen they all got a collection of their vote," the judge also said as the lawyer for GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters's campaign argued before the court. Masters' campaign, the Republican National Committee and the campaign for Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake were behind the lawsuit.