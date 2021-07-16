Maricopa County Auditors Seek Ballot Envelope Images, Splunk Logs After Discovering Discrepancies | 15 July 2021 | Teams conducting a forensic audit in Arizona's largest county said on July 15 that they want more items to complete their review, which has turned up several major discrepancies. The auditors, led by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas, want ballot envelope images, router images, splunk logs, hard drives that contain information about the 2020 election in Maricopa County, and details on the county's policies and procedures as they try to complete a review that started nearly three months ago...Doug Logan, CEO of Cyber Ninjas, told senators at the Arizona State Capitol during a hearing that auditors could find no record of the county sending more than 74,000 mail-in ballots.